Marriott flies the flag in Melbourne’s dockland

HONG KONG, 25 November 2021: Marriott Hotels welcomes the arrival of Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands located on the Docklands waterfront in Melbourne, Australia.

The 189-room property claims to be the first international five-star hotel in the harbour suburb located within the retail, leisure, and entertainment precinct, the District Docklands on Waterfront Way.





The property’s centrepiece is the sky-high water feature, a 92 ft wet edge rooftop infinity pool and adjoining bar that sport panoramic views across Melbourne’s CBD skyline, Bolte Bridge, Port Phillip Bay, and Hobsons Bay.

“We are excited to open the first Marriott Hotels property in Australia in 20 years. The opening of Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands marks the seventh property within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in Melbourne and the 27th property in the country, providing more opportunities for inspiring connections and moments of self-discovery around the world,” said Marriott Hotels vice president and global brand leader, Manny Rappenecker.

Designed by DKO Architecture, Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands takes design cues from the aerodynamic contours of yachts in the city’s harbour. The curved façade offers multiple and enviable views over the water, city skyline, and the Bolte Bridge.

Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands is also the venue for the first exclusive M Club executive lounge in Australia open to Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite Marriott Bonvoy members and guests who stay on executive floors.

The group named Girish Talreja as the general manager of Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands.