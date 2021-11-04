Phuket hotel joins WorldHotels

SINGAPORE, 4 November 2021: WorldHotels has recruited Layan Green Park for its Distinctive collection brand once the resort opens in December 2022 on Bangao Beach Phuket.

Layan Green Park is the first new construction in Thailand to receive EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification.





“It is an honour to enter this partnership with Layan Green Park Co Ltd,” said WorldHotels Asia Pacific managing director Olivier Berrivin during the recent signing ceremony. “WorldHotels is always seeking strong and professional partners to work with, and the Layan Green Park Group has shown its skill and vision by developing its first property in Phuket.”

Layan Green Park will be a four-star property with 403 rooms in five different categories, located 700 metres from Bangtao Beach and a 20-minute taxi transfer from Phuket International Airport.

Scheduled to open in late 2022, Layan Green Park will be a new landmark property that provides eco-life with upscale facilities such as two restaurants focusing on locally sourced products with seasonal ingredients, a lounge bar and a pool bar, a ‘wellbeing spa’, gym and landscaped grounds with jogging paths, yoga terrace and three freshwater swimming pools.