AirAsia’s Teleport reinforces its cargo play

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 November 2021: Teleport, the logistics venture of AirAsia Digital, launched its dedicated 737-800 freighter today, including the unveiling of its new livery.

The new aircraft’s livery design reflects the brand colours of Teleport as the dedicated freighter prepares for its first flight across key routes in Asia.

The new design signals the airline group’s commitment towards further establishing Teleport amongst the top three cargo operators in ASEAN.

The addition of the dedicated freighter brings Teleport’s current active fleet to 252 planes (including AirAsia Group’s passenger planes) and will enable greater consistent capacity on key air cargo routes across Southeast Asia.

Stationed in Bangkok, the aircraft is able to reach key markets including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Chennai, Mumbai and all the major destinations in Southeast Asia from Thailand, connecting long-haul markets to Southeast Asia through containerised capacity.