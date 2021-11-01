Phuket boat show sets sail in 2022

PHUKET, 1 November 2021: The Thailand International Boat Show will be hosted by the Royal Phuket Marina from 6 to 9 January 2022 the island’s first boat show in the last two years.

The organiser, Jand Events, estimates thousands of boating enthusiasts and potential buyers from Thailand and overseas will attend. It will also be the only boat show to be staged at any major marina in Thailand during 2022.

“The Thailand International Boat Show will be the first international event of its kind since Phuket reopened to international visitors earlier this year. We’re working closely with the local and central government and are aligned on the national agenda to reopen the country to international visitors. We support the government’s plans, and together we’ll help to shine the light again on Phuket and Thailand’s world-class marine tourism,” said JAND Events CEO David Hayes.

From left to right: Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina; Narong Wun Siew, Governor of Phuket; David Hayes, CEO of organisers JAND Events; and Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office.

Phuket is one of the destinations that will be fully open to vaccinated international travellers from 46 low-risk countries starting today, 1 November. Visitors need to undergo a 24-hour quarantine in a registered hotel while they are tested for Covid-19. They are then free to explore the country.

Thai government agencies have been quick to endorse the event. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have given their approval and support, while the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau endorsed the show to drive high-yield international visitors. Phuket authorities, led by the governor, have also given their backing and voiced support for the show in a strong public-private sector collaborative effort.

The Thailand International Boat Show will show can the full range of leisure boat options from dinghies to superyachts, tenders and water toys. It will include boats for sale and charter and showcase many of the most recognisable marine brands such as Fontaine Pajot, Majesty Yachts, NEEL, Oryx, ILIAD, Silvercraft, LEEN, Nomad Yachts, Stealth Catamarans, Ocean Voyager, Rapido, Corsair Marine and Integrated Marine Service.

The show is positioned as an event for major players in the yachting industry, many of who see Southeast Asia as the final yachting frontier and wish to gain a foothold in a region that stretches from Sri Lanka to Fiji.

A three-day yachting conference at the neighbouring Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina will feature influential figures from the yachting industry, as well as networking events and a Gala Dinner hosted by Intercontinental Phuket Resort on Saturday 8 January.

For more information, visit www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.