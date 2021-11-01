Scoot cuts fare to Australia

BANGKOK, 1 November 2021: As Australia gradually reopens international and state borders, Scoot is offering one-way promotional fares from Thailand to Sydney and Melbourne via its Singapore hub.

One-way fares ex-Bangkok to Melbourne or Sydney start at THB6,500, while fares from Phuket start at THB4,500 (all rates inclusive of taxes).





Passengers connect with Singapore-Australia flights in Singapore.

The discounted fares will make it more affordable for fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members to return home.

The special offer is available for travel dates up until 15 December 2021 and from 1 February to 26 March 2022.

Travellers who believe they are eligible and can verify their vaccination status with the credentials as stated in Scoot’s web advisory.