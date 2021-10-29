AirAsia Super App gains IATA accreditation

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 October 2021: As national borders gradually reopen across the region Airasia Super App continues to expand its flight and hotel offerings following its travel agency accreditation with IATA.

IATA Regional director of distribution and payment, Asia Pacific Ian Lorigan said: “We are delighted to welcome AirAsia Com Travel Sdn Bhd as an IATA accredited travel agent. When borders reopen and travel returns, AirAsia Com Travel’s accreditation will open up more opportunities by facilitating their commercial access to airlines participating in the IATA Billing and Settlement Plan in Malaysia. We look forward to working with the team at AirAsia Com Travel Sdn Bhd .”

(From left) Amanda Woo, CEO of AirAsia Super App and Rajiv Kumar, Head of Flights, AirAsia Super App announcing a partnership with more international airline brands and hotels worldwide.

To celebrate its partnership with new airline partners, AirAsia Super App is offering a three-day special promotion of up to 50% off for flights from Kuala Lumpur to London, Istanbul, Helsinki, Abu Dhabi, Phuket and Bangkok. Fly from Bangkok to London, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Munich, Phuket and Chiang Mai. Those residing in Manila can enjoy the same discount and fly from Manila to Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Dubai, Maldives, Cebu and Bangkok, while those in Jakarta, Indonesia may book flights to Istanbul, Doha, Abu Dhabi, New York, Bali and Surabaya.

The special up to 50% discount will be applied upon selection of voucher code at the payment page. The flights are available for booking from 29 October 2021 (1000 GMT+8) until 31 October 2021, for travel from 8 November 2021 until 29 October 2022. For Thailand, the travel period is from 3 January 2022 until 29 October 2022.

Established as an online travel agent (OTA) two years ago, AirAsia Super App has added more airline partners such as Air Canada, Air France, Air Mauritius, Bamboo Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, flydubai, Go First, KLM, Mahan Air, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Philippine Airlines and US Bangla Airlines. More than 700 airline options are available on the super app. Hotel partnerships have also continued to grow, with over 300,000 hotels now available.

Airasia Super App users can now secure great value travel deals to many destinations outside of AirAsia’s network, including across Europe, Oceania, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

AirAsia Super App CEO Amanda Woo: “In just over two years, we are now one of the top three leading online travel agencies (OTAs) in ASEAN based on website traffic, with over 100 million average page views monthly… We are the only OTA that also owns an airline, which has allowed us to leverage our experience with flights to ensure the lowest prices guaranteed on many select offerings.”