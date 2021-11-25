Singha Estate expands in the Maldives

BANGKOK, 25 November 2021: S Hotels and Resorts Public Company Limited, the hospitality arm of Singha Estate PCL, celebrates the official launch of SO/ Maldives this week, with a ground-breaking ceremony attended by company representatives.

The new beachfront resort will be located on the third island of Crossroads Maldives, a fully-integrated leisure and lifestyle complex.

Pictured (from left): Tolga Unan, Managing Director of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives, Patrick de Staercke, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Dirk De Cuyper, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts, Stefano A. Ruzza, Senior Vice President – Operations of S Hotels & Resorts, and Rhona Reupta, Manager of Design & Construction celebrate the ground-breaking of SO/ Maldives on the pristine third island at CROSSROADS Maldives.

Due to open in 2023, the new project is being created by S Hotels & Resorts, Wai Eco World Developer (WEWD), a real estate conglomerate in Myanmar, in partnership with Accor. The French hotel chain will provide the SO/ Hotels & Resorts brand.

The 80-villa resort is located close to Malé’s Velana International Airport on a private island.

Guests at SO/ Maldives will be able to take advantage of facilities at Crossroads Maldives, including the Marina @ Crossroads an 800-metre beach walk lined with cool cafés, refined restaurants, a beach club, upmarket boutiques, a spa, the Marine Discovery Centre and a 30-berth yacht marina that opened in 2019.





“SO/ Maldives will complement our two other five-star resorts and further raise the standard of hospitality in this idyllic archipelago,” said S Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Dirk De Cuyper.

Commenting on the partnership with Myanmar WEWD’s managing director Zaw Win Maung said: “It gives us great pleasure to join hands with S Hotels & Resorts and Accor as we break ground on such a prestigious project. I look forward to bringing this remarkable resort to life in the coming months”.

SO/ Maldives will become the third accommodation option at Crossroads Maldives, joining SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.