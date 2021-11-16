Langkawi welcomes international tourists

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 November 2021: Langkawi rolled out the welcome mat on Monday to mark the official reopening of the island to vaccinated international travellers.

International tourists are expected to arrive shortly possibly on direct charter flights or connecting with domestic flights in Kuala Lumpur. The reopening ends 19 months of lockdowns and strict safety measures introduced to combat the Covid-19 pandemic that prevented international leisure travel to Malaysia.

Travellers can also travel to Langkawi via Kuala Lumpur’s international airport gateway, but they will have to undergo a “rapid molecular test in the transit arrival lounge and wait for the results (usually 30-minutes) before being allowed to transfer to a connecting domestic flight to Langkawi. For the present, only tourists arriving by air are allowed to visit the island under the rules applying to Standard Operating Procedures for the Langkawi Travel Bubble.

Based on information posted on the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s website, the pilot scheme targets vaccinated “high-yield tourists” from countries not on Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ red list*. Travellers must book at least a three-night stay on Langkawi island. Travellers can visit other parts of Malaysia if they book more than seven days. All visitors have to return a successful second Covid-19 test on day two or three of their stay.

Travellers must provide a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of their flight departure to Malaysia. They also need to show proof of health insurance with a minimum cover of USD80,000 and book travel services through a MOTAC registered travel agency.

Travellers must hold a valid visa, complete a health declaration form and register on Malaysia’s travel app Mysejahtera before their departure to Malaysia. Non-vaccinated children under the age of 18 can travel with their vaccinated parents.

If a tourist tests positive on arrival in Langkawi, they will transfer to an isolation centre, enter quarantine or are admitted into a private hospital, depending on their immigration category. Tourists will pay all costs linked to isolation and quarantine.

Travellers will need to undergo a PCR test within 72 hours of their departure flight home. If they are staying in Langkawi for just three nights, the second-day PCR test will serve as a valid test for boarding the flight home.

*MALAYSIA: Red List countries

High-risk countries based on 9 November risk assessment. All other country nationals or residents are eligible for Langkawi Travel Bubble.

EUROPE: Russian Federation, Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Romania, Georgia, Belarus. Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guernsey.

AMERICAS: Martinique, Guyana, Saint Kits and Nevis.

AFRICA: Libya.