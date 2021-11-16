Bali wants to cut quarantine

DENPASAR, Bali, 16 November 2021: Claiming the easing of entry rules is not working, Bali’s governor, I Wayan Koster, is pressing the national government to reduce quarantine time for international visitors visiting the famous holiday island.

Reported first in the online Bali Sun, the report claims the current quarantine policy discourages international visitors from returning to Bali.

The governor wants the quarantine reduced to one day to allow visitors to be Covid-19 tested before being allowed free access to tourist zones on the island. Currently, the island is under a two-night quarantine rule for international visitors.

“As long as our visitors are fully vaccinated and test negative upon their arrival, I don’t think quarantine is still necessary. But I’ll propose to the central government to reduce the quarantine time to just one day,” Koster told local media.

Koster also asked those candidates to help him promote Bali tourism during their job in those selected countries. “I kindly ask all the new ambassadors to help us promote our tourism as part of the effort to revive Bali’s tourism as well as the economy,” Koster added.

Earlier, the government said around 20,000 international visitors would visit the island during November travelling on Garuda flights and most likely coming from Japan.

Meanwhile, the provincial government warned nightclubs, ordering them to stop hosting big party events during the current partial lockdown. In addition, hotels planning to host weddings and other events at their properties failed to gain permission.