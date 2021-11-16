DUBAI, 16 November 2021: Emirates and Gulf Air, the national airline of Bahrain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a codeshare partnership.

The MoU will set the framework between both carriers to establish potential codeshare cooperation across the networks of each airline, extending reciprocal loyalty benefits on Emirates’ Skywards and Gulf Air’s Falconflyer, and discussions are also underway to initiate cargo cooperation.

Signed on the first day of the Dubai Airshow, the MoU will mark the beginning of closer ties between the two airlines. The MoU was signed by Emirates president Sir Tim Clark and Gulf Air’s acting chief executive officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi. The signing ceremony was also attended executive management team from both airlines.

Customers travelling on Emirates and Gulf Air’s operated flights can book single-ticket travel with competitive fares and one-stop baggage check-in to their final destinations. Emirates will initially place its “EK” marketed code on Gulf Air operated flights between Bahrain and Dubai, and reciprocally, Gulf Air will add its “GF” marketed code to Emirates routes.

Commenting on the development, Clark said: “We are pleased to partner with Gulf Air on developing this codeshare agreement, which will give customers significantly enhanced choices, convenient schedules and flexibility to connect between Dubai and Bahrain, and beyond to cities in our extensive long-haul network. We believe that our new partnership will bring real benefits to our customers and business, and today’s agreement is a positive step in our cooperation, and we are on the way to further strengthen our relationship in the future.”

Once the codeshare is activated, customers will be able to book their travel with both airlines on emirates.com and gulfair.com, through online travel agencies, and with local travel agents.

*Subject to government approvals.