IHG names voco Singapore team leaders

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2021: IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the senior team at voco Orchard Singapore ahead of the hotel’s rebranding from Hilton Singapore on 1 January 2022.

The appointments will see Mark Winterton return to Singapore as general manager and Sahil Rahat stepping into the role of director of sales & marketing. Walid Ouezini will start as the hotel manager in January 2022.

Marking the voco brand’s debut in Southeast Asia when it opens on 1 January 2022, the hotel will offer 423 rooms, four restaurants and bars, and more than 1,750sqm of meeting and event space.

Located in the heart of Singapore’s famed Orchard Road, the hotel is on the spot for gourmet dining and entertainment options and world-class attractions such as idyllic Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“It is truly good to be back in Singapore and have the opportunity to introduce the unstuffy charm of voco Hotels to the region. Positioned as a lifestyle hotel along the vibrant Orchard Road, we look to inject a dose of voco vibrancy into this iconic property,“ said voco Orchard Singapore general manager, Mark Winterton.

Mark Winterton.

Sahil Rahat.

Walid Ouezini.

Voco Singapore team

Mark Winterton, general manager. He returns to Singapore after a three-year stint with IHG Australia to lead the strategic positioning of the hotel as the first voco Hotel to open in Southeast Asia and spearheads the pre-opening conversion operations.

He first moved to Asia in 2007 and has since successfully launched new IHG hotels such as Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Holiday Inn Express Singapore Clarke Quay and InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, and rebranded Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park.

Sahil Rahat, director of sales & marketing, joins voco Orchard Singapore after holding dual responsibilities as director of sales, marketing and revenue, and acting director of operation at Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre.

A familiar face at this iconic Orchard Road hotel, Walid Ouezini has led operations since he joined as the hotel manager in 2019. Post-rebranding, he will continue in the same role at the voco Singapore.

Voco Orchard Singapore will be IHG’s 12th hotel in Singapore and its seventh brand in the country, where it joins Regent, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.