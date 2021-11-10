Vietjet picks out 10th million passenger

BANGKOK 10 November 2021: Thai Vietjet commemorated its 10 millionth passenger earlier this week, surprising passengers on flight VZ138 from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport with complimentary airfares.

Tourism Authority of Thailand deputy governor for domestic marketing Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Thai Vietjet head of commercial

Pinyot Pibulsonggram presented a one-year ticket to the person identified as the 10th-million passenger, while other passengers on the flight participated in a lucky draw for free tickets.

“We are very proud to reach the 10 million passenger mark”, said Pinyot. “On behalf of everyone at Thai Vietjet, I would like to express my gratitude to all our passengers for making us come this far and have a wonderful celebration together on the flight today.”

Thai Vietjet launched its first commercial scheduled flight on 15 September 2016 and has since expanded its fleet to 16 aircraft. Earlier this year, the airline introduced ‘Funcoin’ for members of its SkyFUN Loyalty Programme.