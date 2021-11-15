Bangkok is Back travel briefing

BANGKOK, 15 November 2021: C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications will co-hose a Bangkok-focused virtual business event 1500 (1400 Singapore Time) Tuesday 23 November following the capital’s reopening for international visitors 1 November through the Test & Go initiative for citizens of 63 countries.
The 45-minute dive into how tourism and hotels are performing in this new marketplace environment will be led by experts who will present critical insights, facts, and perspectives relevant not only to Thailand but also to neighbouring Asian markets.
Experts will make six presentations focusing on hospitality and the hotel industry.
SPEAKERS
- Jesper Palmqvist (The Data)– Area Director Asia Pacific, STR
- Markland Blaiklock (The Hotel Operator) – Deputy CEO, Centara Hotels & Resorts
- Sunny Bajaj (The Hotel Owner) – Managing Director, Amburaya Hotels
- Nopparat Aumpa (The General Manager) – SAVP/General Manager, Banyan Tree Bangkok
- Killian Donoghue (Human Resources) – General Manager, Le Meridien Bangkok
- Rohit Sachdev (The Restauranteur) – Chief Executive Officer, SOHO Hospitality
CO – MODERATORS
- David Johnson– CEO, Delivering Asia Communications
- Bill Barnett – Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks
FREE REGISTRATION LINK
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zRvekDVbQbubRrHpDvtcrw