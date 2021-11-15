Visit Maldives woos Indian travellers

MALE, The Maldives, 15 November 2021: Visit Maldives launches a campaign this week with India’s online travel agency, Yatra and Go First airline.

The campaign runs for three months through to mid-February to revive travel bookings from Indian travellers and ultimately encourage arrivals back to the levels the Maldives enjoyed in pre-Covid-19 times.

Commenting on the campaign, Visit Maldives managing director, Thoyyib Mohamed said: “India is an important source market for the Maldives, which contributes significantly to the expansion of our tourism sector. It is already one of our top markets… This new campaign with Yatra and Go First will help in creating more momentum for the Maldives’ brand within the Indian market.”

The Maldives has stringent preventative measures in place but has excelled in opening the country in a rational fashion with clarity and user-friendly systems in place.

“Visit Maldives guarantees a memorable, safe, secure and private stay for all visitors. We look forward to booking more Indian travellers in the months ahead,” said Yatra’s senior vice president and business head – holidays, Mayur Oberoi.

“The Maldives is one of the most important markets as far as Indian tourists are concerned. While footfall to the Maldives has always been high, at this hour, when the destination has re-opened for Indian travellers, it is very important to market the destination and revive interest in the Maldives.”

During the campaign, Maldives will be promoted as a top of the mind destination targeting the Indian market. Adverts will be placed in Yatra and Go First’s online platforms to promote the Maldives as a safe and leading destination highlighting the stringent safety measures.

The campaign should make around 5,891,750 impressions through the advertisements and will help to secure an estimated 7,383 bookings in the Indian market through various forms of advertising content posted on physical and virtual spaces of Yatra as well as Go First.

Yatra, based in Gurugram, India, is one of the leading corporate travel services providers. They have 800 corporate customers and is one of India’s leading online travel companies and operates the website yatra.com.

As of 31 October 2021, Maldives welcomed 1,011,122 travellers, of which 228,297 travellers originated from India, making it the top source market.