BW extends loyalty status deadline

BANGKOK, 15 November 2021: Best Western Hotels & Resorts is extending its loyalty programme benefits to ensure members can retain their elite status for another year.

Effective immediately, all BWR members globally will maintain their current status through 31 March 2023 without needing to fulfil the necessary qualifications.

“We recognise that the travel landscape is still an uncertain one for many around the world,” comments BWHR senior vice president and chief marketing officer Dorothy Dowling. “Whether you’ve already ventured out on a well-deserved getaway or are just starting to make plans for your travels in the year ahead, we remain committed to providing you with rich and meaningful rewards like this Elite Status extension.”

In 2020, BWHR was the first in the industry to extend loyalty status to its BWR members at the onslaught of the pandemic; and in 2021, the company cut its Elite Status eligibility qualifications in half to make it easier for travellers to earn loyalty status.

All BWR members worldwide are eligible for this latest Elite Status extension, and no action is required on the part of the member. The current status will be maintained for all members regardless of their current tier, ensuring both new and veteran members are protected at this time. BWR is the only industry loyalty programme where points never expire, meaning members are not impacted by unpredictable circumstances that could prevent them from using their hard-earned points.