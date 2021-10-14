SINGAPORE, 14 October 2021: Carnival Corporation & Plc has appointed John Padgett president of Princess Cruises, effective immediately.

Padgett will oversee all performance and operational functions of Princess Cruises with a global fleet of 14 ships sailing cruise guests to nearly 400 destinations around the world annually.





He will report directly to Holland America Group president Jan Swartz which includes the company’s Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P&O Cruises Australia brands. Swartz has served as president of Princess Cruises since 2013, guiding the brand’s strategic growth as the world’s leading international premium cruise line and its emergence as a leader in innovating the total guest experience for cruise vacations.

Since July 2014, Padgett has served as chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation, responsible for guest experience innovation, development, creation and operations integration. Padgett will also retain the leadership of the corporation’s innovation unit.

Specifically for the Princess Cruises brand, Padgett has been a key player in the development and implementation of the Princess MedallionClass® experience delivering a more personalised, simplified and connected onboard experience for all guests and crew that is now available on the entire Princess fleet.

This includes the creation and development of the award-winning Medallion® wearable device and the enabling OCEAN® platform that enhances and personalises the overall cruise experience ranging from world-class dining and beverages, entertainment and spas to on-shore excursions, merchandise and hotel guest services. Throughout the fleet transformation, Padgett became connected with thousands of Princess guests, travel agents and destination partners spanning the world.

Prior to becoming chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation, Padgett worked for 18 years with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts where he spearheaded the invention, development and implementation of guest engagement innovations that include the MagicBand, FastPass+ and Disney’s Magical Express, among others.

(Source: Princess Cruises)