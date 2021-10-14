Ethiopian resumes flight to Enugu in Nigeria

SINGAPORE, 14 October 2021: Ethiopian Airlines Group has resumed three weekly passenger services to Enugu in Nigeria.

The flights operate on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from Adis Ababa.

Passengers from Enugu will have direct flight connections to destinations in Africa, Middle East, Asia, South America and Europe through the Ethiopian network.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam commented: “Nigeria has always been one of our important destinations in West Africa. We are continually improving our products and services to meet our customers’ expectations, and the resumption of services to Enugu is key to reach our customers in different parts of Nigeria. Passengers from our four gateways in Nigeria – Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu – now have the opportunity to fly to more than 130 Ethiopian global destinations in five continents.’

Ethiopian became the first international carrier to fly to Enugu when it commenced flight in 2013. The service to Enugu was suspended for two years as the airport was undergoing renovation.