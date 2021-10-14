Bamboo Airways upgrades software

HANOI, Vietnam, 14 October 2021: Vietnam’s private carrier Bamboo Airways is working with IBS Software to power its passenger service system (PSS) and its Bamboo Club loyalty programme, as it continues its focus on crisis recovery and enhancing the digital customer experience.

As signs point to Vietnam slowing the spread of Covid-19 and the imminent return of leisure travel, Bamboo Airways targets to grow its fleet to over 40 aircraft while expanding services to the US, Europe and around the Asia Pacific and adopting new technology to roll out a loyalty programme.

“Bamboo Airways will leveraged technology to elevate the customer experience and optimise the airline’s resources,” says Bamboo Airways deputy chief commercial officer Hoang Ngoc Thach.

Established in 2019, just months before Covid-19 shut down Vietnam’s tourism, Bamboo Airways has signed up for IBS Software’s iFly Loyalty platform to power its rapidly growing Bamboo Club that offers four membership tiers – Emerald, Gold, Diamond and First.

Together, the iFly Loyalty and the passenger service system iFly Res platforms provide Bamboo Airways with an integrated digital platform to manage everything from passenger information to loyalty memberships.

We’re proud that Bamboo Airways recognised IBS Software as the ideal partner to support their operations and help them thrive in a competitive market,” said IBS Software head of aviation passenger solutions David Friderici.

Bamboo Airways, a member of the FLC Group, a multi-industrial conglomerate in Vietnam, is positioned as a five-star carrier offering premium service at competitive fares. It currently flies 60 domestic routes. In 2020, it carried over 7 million passengers to account for a 20% market share and hopes to increase it to 30% this year.