Germany tightens rules for Singaporeans

BERLIN, 25 October 2021: German authorities have tightened entry restrictions for travellers from five more countries, and despite enjoying special vaccinated travel lane status, Singapore is on the list.

Based on Robert Koch Institute input, Germany added Bulgaria, Cameroon, Croatia, Congo and Singapore to an update of high-risk countries and regions.

RKI is the government institute responsible for disease prevention and control.

The decision, which was announced on Friday, 22 October, will become effective Sunday, 31 October. It means that travellers from these countries are now subject to more entry restrictions than before, including the obligation to register before their trip to Germany at einreiseanmeldung.de.

At the same time, travellers from the five countries, including Singapore, will have to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival in Germany. If the traveller can provide proof of vaccination with one of the vaccines accepted by the German authorities, or recovery from Covid-19 in the last six months, then the isolation can be ended prematurely.

For travellers who aren’t vaccinated (or their vaccination is not valid in Germany) and those who have been infected with Covid-19 in the last months, they can still end quarantine prematurely by testing for Covid-19, though not immediately.

“The quarantine period may be ended on the basis of a negative test carried out no earlier than five days after entry,” explains the German Foreign Office statement.

Data published by the World Health Organization show that the newly reported cases in the last seven days per 100,000 population per Croatia, Singapore, and Bulgaria was higher than 300 (327.27, 396.42, and 344.5 respectively), while for Germany the rate stood at 90.26.

RKI delisted four countries – Honduras, Iraq, Kenya, and Kosovo – effective 24 October. Travellers from these countries can enter Germany under facilitated entry restrictions.

In the 15 October update, Algeria, Fiji, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and Tunisia were also removed from Germany’s list of high-risk areas due to the drop in Covid-19 cases in their territory recently. Prior to that, the RKI had added Estonia, Latvia, Brunei Darussalam, Ukraine, and Yemen to the list.

(Source: Schengenvisainfo)

See: https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/germany-travel-restrictions-tighten-up-for-arrivals-from-bulgaria-croatia-singapore-cameroon-congo/