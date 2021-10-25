Qantas group flights comeback faster

SINGAPORE, 25 October 2021: Qantas and Jetstar will bring forward the restart of more international flights to popular destinations from Sydney and operate regular flights to Delhi, the first commercial flights for Qantas between Australia and India in almost a decade.

The faster ramp-up follows the Federal and New South Wales governments confirming that international borders would reopen from 1 November 2021 and the decision by the NSW Government to remove quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals – which significantly increases travel demand.

Singapore to Sydney

Qantas flights will resume 23 November 2021, four weeks earlier than scheduled, operating three days per week with A330 aircraft. Services will ramp up to daily from 18 December 2021.

Jetstar will fly from Melbourne and Darwin to Singapore from 16 December 2021 onwards.

Fiji (Nadi) to Sydney

Qantas flights will be brought forward to 7 December 2021 from 19 December 2021. Four return flights a week will be operated by 737 aircraft. Jetstar flights to Fiji will resume on 17 December 2021.

Johannesburg to Sydney: Qantas flights will resume on 5 January 2022, three months earlier than scheduled. Three return flights a week will be operated by 787 aircraft.

Bangkok to Sydney

Qantas flights will resume on 14 January 2022, more than two months earlier than scheduled. Five return flights a week will be operated by A330 aircraft.

Phuket to Sydney

Jetstar flights will resume on 12 January 2022, more than two months earlier than scheduled. Three return flights a week will be operated by 787 aircraft.

Delhi to Sydney

Qantas plans to launch a new route from Delhi to Sydney on 6 December 2021 with three return flights per week with its A330 aircraft, building to daily flights by the end of the year. This is subject to discussions with Indian authorities to finalise necessary approvals. The flights would initially operate until at least late March 2022, with a view to continuing if there is sufficient demand.

The weekend announcement is in addition to routes already on sale from Sydney to London and Los Angeles. Bookings on these routes have been extremely strong, with more than 10 additional return services added between Sydney and London due to demand from Australians coming home in time for Christmas.

Qantas frequent flyers have also been booking seats in record numbers, with the largest number of points used on reward seats for a single day in the airline’s history occurring on Tuesday this week, with more than half a billion points redeemed. Frequent flyers can use their points to book one of the millions of seats across Qantas, Jetstar and partner airlines as borders open.

Flights to Honolulu, Vancouver, Tokyo and New Zealand are still scheduled to commence from mid-December 2021, with other destinations to restart in the new year.

In line with current Federal Government requirements, these initial flights are limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families and parents.

Information for international travellers

All passengers on Qantas and Jetstar international flights (aged 12 years and older) will be required to be fully vaccinated with a TGA-approved vaccine (unless they have an exemption).

As part of Federal Government requirements, customers on these flights will also be required to return a negative COVID test from an approved PCR testing site within 72 hours of departure.

The NSW Government will shortly advise details on additional testing requirements for arrivals.

Customers should check government advisories ahead of booking travel to a destination.

Fiji will initially require travellers to stay within their resort for 48 hours upon arrival and return a negative test before being able to venture out beyond their accommodation.

Customers who book international flights before 28 February 2022 can make ‘fee free’ date changes when travelling before 31 December 2022. (A fare difference may apply).

Eligible Qantas customers and frequent flyers will have access to lounges in Australia and overseas, with more details to be provided shortly.

*Flights remain subject to government and regulatory approval.