Standard changes at the top

BANGKOK 14 October 2021: The Standard, a boutique hospitality brand, announced this week the appointment of Amber Asher as CEO of Standard International, the parent company of Standard Hotels, Bunkhouse and Peri Hotels.

At the same time, Amar Lalvani moves to the post of executive chairman after serving as the CEO for the past eight years.

Asher and Lalvani have worked side-by-side for over a decade at The Standard, building a team that oversees 17 properties within the portfolio as well as expanding the global pipeline.

As the executive chairman, Lalvani will be involved in key strategic projects around the world, brand innovation initiatives and building global capital and developer relations. Srettha Thavisin, CEO and President of Sansiri, will remain chairman of Standard International’s Board of Directors.

Asher has worked with The Standard for approximately 10 years and was promoted to president in 2017. She played a pivotal role in all corporate transactions, including the purchase of a majority stake in The Bunkhouse Group, the formation, launch, and VC funding of One Night, and the capitalisation of the company by Sansiri.

The Standard, Hua Hin, the brand’s first resort in Thailand, will open on 1 December 2021, followed by The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, which will open in 2022. This month, the company announced The Standard, Ibiza, which is also slated to open in 2022. These three new properties will kick off a series of 10 additional landmark projects in highly coveted markets around the world, including Singapore, Melbourne, Lisbon, Dublin, Brussels and Las Vegas.

About Standard International (The Standard Hotels):

Created in 1999, The Standard hotels acquired seven hotels in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, most recently London and the Maldives. The upcoming The Standard, Hua Hin and the Asia flagship The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon round off the portfolio.

Sansiri PLC, Thailand’s leading real estate developer, made its first investment into Standard International in late November 2017, which increased over time, making Sansiri PLC the majority stakeholder.