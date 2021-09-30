Skytrax honours PG as the top regional airline

BANGKOK, 30 September 2021: Bangkok Airways won the top regional airline citation at the Skytrax awards presentation in London earlier this week.

It won citations as the World’s Best Regional Airline 2021 and also the Best Regional Airline in Asia 2021 award. In addition, the airline ranked 19th on the Skytrax Top 100 World’s Best Airlines scoreboard and stood ninth on the Best Airlines in Asia’s top chart.

Skytrax’s World Airline Awards latest survey operated for 23 months (September 2019 to July 2021), and the 2021 Awards represent a mix of more normal travel times combined with some travel during the global pandemic.

Bangkok Airways won “World’s Best Regional Airline” citation for six years (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and this year 2021), “Best Regional Airline in Asia” for 10 years 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and in 2021 as well as Southeast Asia’s Best Regional Airline in 2006 and 2007.