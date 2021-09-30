Jetstar Asia plans Darwin flights

SINGAPORE, 30 September 2021: Jetstar Asia will resume its Singapore to Darwin services as early as mid-December 2021, once a travel corridor between Singapore and Australia opens.

The popular route was first launched in 2008, with the airline flying more than 1.2 million visitors between the two cities since then.

Jetstar Asia CEO, Bara Pasupathi, said after a two-year suspension, it was exciting to start preparation for Jetstar Asia’s return to Australia, starting with Darwin and with additional Australian routes planned for 2022.

“With Singapore’s strong vaccination rate and Australia on track to see 80% of the population vaccinated by the end of the year, we’re starting to plan the restart of our international flights between these Covid-safe destinations,” said Pasupathi.

The three weekly services between Singapore and Darwin will be bookable from 20 December 2021 but remain subject to regulatory and government approvals.

“We will remain flexible, but based on the pace of the vaccine rollout, we want to make sure we’re ready to reconnect family and friends … And with the Qantas Group planning to recommence services into Singapore as soon as a travel bubble is formed, we are also looking forward to being able to connect customers to our Southeast Asian network once again while helping restore Singapore’s position as a leading global air hub.”

The announcement follows the Qantas Group’s international restart plan which includes Jetstar Airways resuming services between Melbourne and Singapore from 19 December 2021.

Customers who book a Jetstar Airways (JQ) or Jetstar Asia (3K) flight on jetstar.com before 31 December 2021 for travel before 30 June 2023 will be given one ‘fee free’ date change as part of Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy*.

*Fare difference may apply