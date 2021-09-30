Outrigger names team to head Thai resorts

PHUKET, Thailand, 30 September 2021: Outrigger Hospitality Group hires its senior management team to open three resorts in southern Thailand; two in December this year and one in April 2022.

Tony Pedroni has been appointed area general manager, Thailand. He will be supported by Sergey Kutuzov, area director of sales and marketing, Thailand, and Leah Matters, general manager, Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort.

High season return for (l to r) Tony Pedroni, Leah Matters and Sergey Kutuzov as part ofnew Outrigger Hospitality Group appointments in Thailand.

Other appointments covering finance, security, HR, engineering and purchasing will be announced soon as the group establishes its presence in three beach locations in southern Thailand.

Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort and Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket are due to open on 15 December 2021. Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort on Lamai Beach should open by April 2022.

Pedroni has worked with Marriott International and Outrigger Hospitality Group before this latest appointment.

Sergey Kutuzov has nine years in Thailand under his belt working with Minor, Accor and Dusit and six years in Dubai, UAE, working with Starwood and Accor.

Leah Matters has worked in Thailand since 2008, notably as general manager of Outrigger Twin Towns Resort and then resort manager of the former Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort from 2015 to 2021.