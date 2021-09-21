BANGKOK, 21 September 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts promotes Gun Srisompong, the group’s existing assistant vice president of finance and asset management, to the chief financial officer of parent company Central Plaza Hotel PLC (CENTEL).

In his new role at CENTEL, Gun will oversee all finance, accounting, investment, and investor relations matters of the Stock Exchange of Thailand-listed company and its subsidiaries.

Gun first joined Centara Hotels & Resorts in 2014, and during his tenure, he was in charge of corporate finance, asset management, and investor relations for the hotel group. His focus on capital structure optimisation, investment and fundraising was instrumental in the strategic expansion of Centara’s portfolio in both domestic and international destinations.

“Over the past six years at Centara, Gun has on several occasions demonstrated strong vision and leadership in his role as Assistant Vice President of Finance and Asset Management. During his time with us, his team successfully redesigned the debt structure of Centara Hotels & Resorts, and he also worked closely with our business development teams on new investment projects. I trust that in his new role, Gun will continue to drive business and create value for the company,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat.

Prior to Centara, Gun spent nearly eight years working in investment banking at Kasikorn Securities and Kasikorn Bank. The 42-year-old Thai national is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) and previously worked as Senior Auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Bangkok.

“I am honoured and excited to be taking on the chief financial officer position at CENTEL. In my new role, I look forward to continuing to steer the group through the economic impact of the pandemic while achieving strategic growth ambitions for our business,” said Central Plaza Hotel PLC chief financial officer Gun Srisompong.

Gun holds an undergraduate degree in business administration from Thammasat University, where he majored in accounting and minored in finance, and a master’s degree in applied finance from the University of Melbourne, Australia.