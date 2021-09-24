Pan Pacific on the road to expansion

SINGAPORE, 24 September 2021: Pan Pacific Hotels Group will grow its global pipeline with 13 new properties across 10 key gateway cities by 2024.

More than 3,300 rooms will be added to the group’s inventory, bringing its portfolio to 48 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites across 29 cities.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s parent UOL Group Limited is driving the expansion that will see the group establish its presence in key gateway cities, including London, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Dalian, Hanoi, Phnom Penh, and Siem Reap.

The expansion started with the recent openings of Parkroyal Monash Melbourne in April and the Pan Pacific London on 1 September. Another 13 properties will open in the coming three years.

“We recognise that the world is saddled with the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in the long run, businesses and economies will be reignited through various measures. Travel for leisure and business will have to resume. The hospitality industry will recover. We are fortunate to be able to tap into UOL’s development, and design capabilities and are planting our seeds for the future through strategic footprints in key gateway cities, with the view that when the skies reopen, we will be well-placed in strategic locations to take advantage of returning demand,” said Pan Pacific Hotels Group chief executive officer Choe Peng Sum.

Europe

Freshly unveiled on 1 September, the Pan Pacific London is the group’s flagship hotel in Britain with 237 rooms in a mixed-use development centrally located at One Bishopsgate Plaza, a two-minute walk from Liverpool Street Station.

Malaysia

Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur is slated to open in June 2022 located in Bukit Bintang.

Other new openings in Malaysia in 2022 include the expansion of its Parkroyal resorts’ portfolio in Langkawi and Malacca. The 301-room Parkroyal Langkawi Resort has direct beachfront, extensive meeting facilities, and a beach club for corporate and leisure guests. The 418-room Parkroyal A’Famosa Melaka Resort will undergo a major upgrade of what was the former A’Famosa resort and includes new builds.

Indonesia

The group will also plant its flag in Indonesia with properties in the capital city, Jakarta. Over the next three years, Parkroyal Jakarta, Parkroyal Serviced Suites Jakarta, and Pan Pacific Jakarta, owned by UOL Group Limited, will open within the Thamrin Nine, mixed-use development.

Singapore

Singapore’s first zero-waste hotel, the Pan Pacific Orchard, will open in the fourth quarter of 2022, also owned and developed by UOL Group Limited.

Parkroyal Collection Pickering becomes the renewed the 350-room Pan Pacific Orchard will be a green retreat within the prime space of District 9.

(Source: Pan Pacific Hotel Group)