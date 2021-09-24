Jetstar and Qantas slash fares

SYDNEY, 24 September 2021: Jetstar and Qantas launched sale fares earlier this week for travel between Victoria and New South Wales as the airlines prepare to ramp up flights between the two states to coincide with the Victorian Government’s plan to ease border restrictions for fully vaccinated people from 5 November.

Jetstar fares started at AUD20 one-way for flights from Melbourne to Sydney, Newcastle and Byron Bay, and from Avalon to Sydney.

Qantas’ five-day sale features all-inclusive fares from AUD99 one-way between Melbourne and Sydney as well as sale fares across six regional routes between Victoria and New South Wales.

Victorians will also have more travel options to the popular coastal hub of Byron Bay this summer, with Qantas today announcing new direct flights from Melbourne. From 5 November, flights will operate three days per week to Ballina with Qantas’ Boeing 737 aircraft, adding more than 1,000 seats on the route each week and complementing Jetstar’s direct flights from Melbourne.

Both sales launched on Monday with travel periods from 5 November to mid-December 2021, as well as selected dates between January and March 2022 for some Qantas fares.

The Qantas Group’s vaccination reward programme includes the option for an AUD20 travel voucher for fully vaccinated travellers, which can be used across Jetstar or Qantas flights, including these sale fares.

The airlines will also be adding more flights back into their schedules to meet an expected surge in demand when travel restrictions ease.

If the Victorian Government’s roadmap is pushed back or customers are unable to travel for any reason, they will be able to change the date of their travel under Qantas and Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policies (a fare difference may apply).

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans commented: “As Victoria and New South Wales approach the 80% double vaccination target and travel between the two states looks set to reopen, we know there will be many people wanting to plan a well-earned holiday or visit loved ones.

“With Jetstar fares as low as AUD20, we expect these seats to be snapped up quickly, helping to revive the tourism industry and support local businesses, as well as get more of our people back to work.”

Routes included as part of VIC/NSW sale:

The Qantas and Jetstar sale fares include the following routes: