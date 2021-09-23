BW launches Pay Day Flash Sale

BANGKOK, 23 September 2021: Best Western Hotels & Resorts presents its latest three-day ‘Pay Day Flash Sale’ from 29 September to 1 October, offering a discount of 40% off room rates at 30 participating hotels and resorts across Asia.

Bookings can be made for stays at specified Best Western properties until 31 March 2022.





Highlighted properties

Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao is located on Alona Beach, Panglao Island in the Philippines. The brand new resort features 80 rooms with balconies overlooking the pool, garden or sea.

Best Western Premier Agung Resort Ubud, Bali Indonesia, is located in Ubud, a hill town famous for its artists, village charm and culture, spas and wellness resorts overlooking terraced rice fields.

Best Western Kuta Villa is in a quiet corner of Bali’s main tourist district, surrounded by shops and services, just a short walk from Kuta Beach.

Vīb Best Western Sanam Pao Bangkok is a midscale hotel in one of the Thai capital’s trendiest districts next to a BTS Skytrain station.

Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort is located on a hillside overlooking Karon Beach and the Andaman Sea.

Best Western i-City Shah Alam is a midscale hotel in Shah Alam’s heart, the capital of Malaysia’s Selangor state.

Best Western Premier Sapphire Halong is a waterfront hotel that overlooks Halong Bay, the famous UNESCO-listed seascape in northeast Vietnam.

The “Pay Day Flash Sale” from Best Western Hotels & Resorts is available for bookings made from 29 September to 1 October 2021 only, for stays until 31 March 2022.