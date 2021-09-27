DUBAI, 27 September 2021: Emirates will restore US services to nearly 80% of pre-Covid levels by October and to more than 90% by December.

The airline has been building up connectivity in response to growing customer demand on the back of rising travel confidence and the easing of international travel protocols. There has also been a growing interest from US travellers to visit Dubai, a city that offers something for everyone and will be hosting a number of major events, including the World Expo this winter.

October operations

Starting from October, Emirates will offer 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US with an increase in weekly flights scheduled for Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington DC (IAD) as follows:

Boston: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Dallas: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

New York: 19 weekly flights, increasing from 18 flights a week (including flights connecting Milan and New York)

San Francisco: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Seattle: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Washington DC: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights a week

Emirates has already restored pre-Covid-19 daily flights to Chicago, Los Angeles and on the routes connecting Athens-Newark and Milan-New York.

Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft featuring the signature onboard lounge and shower spa will be flying to the US 24 times a week (12 flights to JFK, seven flights to LAX and five flights to IAD) from October.

By early December, Emirates will have restored more than 90% of its pre-Covid flights to the US with daily flights added to Boston, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC in addition to double daily flights to New York.

Customers from the US will also have more opportunities to fly on the airline’s iconic Airbus A380 aircraft from November with 35 weekly flights.

Emirates’ flights between Milan and New York will also be upgraded to the A380 from 31 October, resulting in New York being served three times a day by the double-decker aircraft. In addition to Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, the Airbus A380 will return daily to San Francisco from December 2021.

Dubai is open: Dubai has emerged as one of the most popular destinations around the world has remained open to international business and leisure visitors. This winter, Dubai will be hosting the World Expo, the first event of its kind to be ever hosted in the region. Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has launched an exclusive offer for customers to experience the once in a lifetime event with a free Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

