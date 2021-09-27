Carnival recovery gathers speed

SINGAPORE, September 27 2021: Carnival Corporation expects to return over 50% of its total fleet capacity to guest cruise operations by the end of October, representing a significant milestone for the company’s previously announced plans to resume service with nearly 65% of its fleet capacity by the New Year.

To date, eight of the company’s nine cruise line brands – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard – have resumed guest sailings.

By the end of October, those eight brands will operate 42 ships, marking the return of over 50% of the company’s global fleet capacity as part of overall restart efforts around the world.

Collectively, the corporation’s brands are resuming operations using a gradual, phased-in approach, with sailings from major global ports in multiple regions worldwide, including the US, Mexico, Caribbean, the UK, Western Europe and the Mediterranean.

The following summarises Carnival Corporation’s brand restart announcements to date, including those contributing to the 50% milestone in October, along with plans for additional ship restarts as part of the company’s overall goal to return nearly 65% of capacity by December 31, 2021.