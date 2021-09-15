Changes to the Philippines’ ban list

MANILA, 15 September 2021: The Philippines bans travellers from nine red-listed countries until 18 September, according to the latest update from the country’s Bureau of Immigration.

The travel advisory posted on the bureau’s website identifies Azerbaijan, Guadeloupe, Guam, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Saint Lucia and Switzerland and says the ban includes all travellers who have stayed in any of the nine countries during the last 14 days.

The advisory came into effect at noon 12 September and will expire on 18 September.

Countries under the Philippines’ green list include American Samoa, Anguilla, Australia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Gabon, Grenada, and Hong Kong.

However, they do not automatically qualify for entry even though they are green listed.

Countries not red or green listed are colour-coded amber and include Hungary, Mali, Micronesia, Montserrat, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Slovakia and Taiwan.

Yellow listed nationalities are subject to travel restrictions, including quarantine and testing.

Meanwhile, last week, the country ended the ban on travellers entering the country from 10 countries that had been in place throughout August.

Travellers from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, UAE, Sri Lanka and Thailand can now enter the country, but they will need to undergo quarantine and testing on arrival.

Travellers should check the latest details and updates closer to their departure dates as updates and changes are likely.

But the general rule still remains that only Filipinos and foreigners with valid and existing visas are allowed to enter the Philippines. International leisure travel to the Philippines is not yet possible.

(Source: Bureau of Immigration).