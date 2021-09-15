IATA names new Asia-Pacific EVP

SINGAPORE 15 September 2021: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has named Philip Goh as its regional vice president for Asia-Pacific.

Goh succeeds Conrad Clifford, who has been IATA’s deputy director General since 1 July 2021. A 34-year veteran of the airline industry, he has held various senior management roles at Singapore Airlines and overseas at Virgin Atlantic Airways in London.

He has extensive experience working throughout the Asia-Pacific. Most recently, he was regional vice president for the Southwest Pacific for Singapore Airlines (2017 to 2021), based in Sydney.

Reporting to the IATA deputy director-general, Goh will lead IATA’s activities across Asia-Pacific, a region covering 37 countries and territories and home to 45 IATA member airlines. He is based in Singapore, where IATA’s Regional Office is located.

“I am delighted to have Philip succeed me as the regional vice president. His extensive airline experience and deep knowledge of the region will be particularly valuable in delivering IATA’s priorities across Asia-Pacific. He is well-prepared to lead IATA’s efforts on safety, sustainability, and recovery of international travel from COVID-19. Air transport is critically important to Asia-Pacific, and I am confident that Philip will be both a passionate advocate for our members’ needs and a solid partner for governments,” said Clifford.