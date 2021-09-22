BALI, 22 September 2021: Sandy beaches, rice paddies, ancient temples and magnificent mountains – these are just some teasers that hint at the beauty of Bali, best known as the Island of Gods.

A lesser know fact; Bali is a paradise for outdoor endeavours for hiking and trekking. East to west, the island is approximately 153 km (95 mi) wide and spans approximately 112 km (70 mi) north to south. Bali’s central mountains include several peaks over 2,000 metres (6,600 feet) in elevation and active volcanoes such as Mount Batur. The highest is Mount Agung (3,031 m, 9,944 ft), known as the “mother mountain”, which is an active volcano.

Mount Batur





Located north of Ubud, in the Kintamani area, Mount Batur is an active volcano with an altitude of 1717 metres above sea level. Mount Batur Geopark is listed as UNESCO Global Geopark due to its unique geology. The volcano with its caldera, is one of the best spots to catch the sunrise in Bali.

Tips: Although this is a beginner-friendly trek, it is good to hire a private guide to know more about the history of the volcano, its significance in Balinese culture, and the surrounding flora. After the hike, there are some hot springs nearby Lake Batur, perfect for relaxing the tired muscles.

Mount Abang





@hafidzkenway-Instagram.

Mount Abang, located opposite Mount Batur, is the third highest peak in Bali; with a height of 2152 metres above sea level, hiking to the summit takes up about 2 to 3 hours. Once there, you will be surrounded by lush tropical rainforest and breezy fresh air.

The summit of Mount Abang offers an impressive view of the sunrise, and you can see Batur Lake and Mount Batur in the distance.

Tip: Most of the private tours include a visit to Luwak coffee plantation. If you are not interested, please make an enquiry with respective tours prior to sign-up.

Mount Agung



pura_agung_besakih-Instagram.

Unlike the previous mountains mentioned earlier, Mount Agung is the most challenging mountain, as it is the highest mountain in Bali, this active volcano stands at 3031 meters above sea level.

According to a local myth, Mount Agung is believed as the home of the Gods and has a huge spiritual significance to the Balinese. It is also where Pura Besakih (Bali’s Hindu mother temple) is located.

The hike to Mount Agung is far from easy, as it requires a much higher level of fitness and mental discipline. To reach the summit, you need to walk on a narrow and steep ridge that has dangerous drop-offs on both sides. On average, the hike takes about 5 – 7 hours, depending on the location of departure points. (4-5 hours from Pura Pasar Agung, 6-7 hours from Besakih).



📷 @diiahmakecee – Instagram

Once you reach the top of the mountain, you will be rewarded with stunning sunrise, one of the most picturesque views in Bali.

Tip:

This hiking trek is a strenuous, tough climb and hikers start the journey near midnight in order to catch the sunrise, thus it is important to put on walking shoes with good grip, bring a flashlight and hiking stick. The temperatures can get quite chilly up there, so make sure to pack warm clothes (including gloves).

Check out the video here from the team at Hard Rock Hotel Bali, as they take you on a virtual adventure to these amazing mountains.

Where To Stay:

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Located along the shores of Kuta Beach, right in the heart of Bali’s entertainment and shopping district, this family-friend hotel offers the largest free-form swimming pool in Bali.

Book direct and receive IDR 300,000 hotel credit per room per stay. Click here to find out more!

This article is brought to you by the team at Hard Rock Hotel Bali, sign-up enews to receive exclusive promotions and Bali Guide.