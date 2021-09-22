Radisson passes India milestone

SINGAPORE, 22 September 2021: Radisson Hotel Group passes a historic milestone this week, accumulating 100 hotels in India following the opening of Radisson Bhopal.

With more than 20 years of managing hotels in India, Radisson Hotel Group has seven distinct brands and a presence across 60 locations encompassing key business, leisure and gateways.





Growth continues as the group opens 14 new hotels in 2021 and more than 60 hotels in the next five years. It has successfully established brands in India’s so-called tier II, III cities being one of the first international hotel chains to venture into these areas.

Today, more than 50% of its business derives from tier I to III cities, and the plan is now to expand management deals in tier IV and V markets.

“One 100 operating hotels is a milestone that both celebrates our legacy and heralds a new era of hospitality at Radisson Hotel Group,” said Radisson Hotel Group managing director and vice president operations South Asia, Zubin Saxena

Strengthening its portfolio, the group launched the 171-room Classic Grande Imphal, a member of Radisson Individuals, in March 2021. Radisson RED will make its debut in India this year with the launch of the 154-room Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali.

The group plans to add six upper-upscale and upscale resorts in high demand leisure destinations in 2021. Radisson Blu Resort, Dharamshala, Radisson Blu Resort, Visakhapatnam, Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala opened recently, while resort additions in Goa, Pondicherry and Pahalgam are to follow. Other additions to the portfolio include Radisson Bhopal, Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik; Radisson Kufri; Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Sonamarg; The Elite Narasapura, a member of Radisson Individuals and The White Hotel Katra, a member of Radisson Individuals.