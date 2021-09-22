Brand gurus form Kube Ventures

DUBAI, 22 September 2021: Kube Ventures, a start-up incubator targeting hospitality projects, launched at the Arabian and African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) hosted in Dubai from 20 to 22 September.

Kube Ventures founders Michael Levie and David Keen say the single purpose is to “drive transformation by incubating and accelerating hospitality start-ups.”

Michael Levie.

David Keen.

They plan to create and partner with start-ups, leveraging two crucial entities to empower ideas; Kube Circle and Kube Conscience.

Kube Circle brings together leaders, veterans and visionaries in the hospitality industry in a club-like concept. This community forms a global think tank for knowledge sharing, education and networking. It will also be its own catalyst of start-ups.

Kube Ventures is governed by Kube Conscience, an appointed board to measure the values and potential of each entity.

The founders chose AHIC as the forum to launch Kube Ventures as the destination asserts its credentials as a hub for investment for value-driven start-ups across the world. In light of the pandemic, Kube Ventures hopes to overcome hospitality’s greatest challenges by fostering new entities that dare to innovate.

“We want to give back to the hospitality industry. All of our shareholders have united with a crystal-clear purpose. We want to catalyse transformation: be it in technology, operations or human resources”, says founder Michael Levie.

When asked why now and why Kube, David Keen adds, “The moment is now. The post-pandemic era is one of extraordinary opportunity. Our purpose is to realise our industry’s potential and to bring it up to par with the world’s most dynamic industries and organisations”.