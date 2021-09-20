Bali hotels launch a new website

DENPASAR, Bali, 20 September 2021: Bali Hotels Association launches a brand new website this week following the recent release of six promotional videos illustrating health protocols.

The “New Kind of Adventure” series of six short videos encourages guests to travel responsibly as the island prepares to once more welcome international visitors.

The Jakarta Post at the weekend reported that Bali’s tourist sector is now hopeful for an “uptick in business after Covid-19 social restrictions were eased for the resort island last Monday, with the government beginning to formulate plans to allow foreign travel to resume.”

Covid-19 Cases declined significantly in the past month after peaking in mid-July. Some restrictions have been lifted, indicating a possible reopening to international travel by the end of the year.

Now encouraged by the positive signs, Bali Hotels Association follows through with the launch of the “Welcome Back to Bali” website, a one-stop information source for holidaymakers to plan and navigate travels in Bali safely and responsibly.

The association says it will present the most up to date factual and verified information about the current situation in Bali accessible to everyone without restrictions, as a key tool to support Bali’s reopening to international tourism.

Meanwhile, BHA will host the first-ever Sustainable Food Festival from 27 September to 16 October 2021, allowing participating member hotels to showcase the best locally grown organic produce the island has to offer.

It will also showcase the latest projects to achieve zero-waste output through sustainable practices involving and benefiting the local communities.