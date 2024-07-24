KUCHING, 25 July 2024: BE Sarawak supports the hosting of the International Puppet Therapy and Pedagogy Conference in conjunction with the International Conference on Education & Culture 2024.

The event will be held from 10 to 11 August at the Methodist Pilley Institute in Sibu, Sarawak, Malaysia. Early bird tickets for the conference are on sale starting at MYR80 until 5 August.

Register’s link.

To show how supportive Sibu’s community is towards this event, radio station REDfm Sibu aired a special interview on the impact of puppetry beyond its entertainment and educational value, BE Sarawak reported on social media.

“Puppets have been used for centuries to address various challenges from childhood anxiety to social skills development,” said conference organiser Associate Professor Dr Loy from the Malaysian Puppetry Association. “It’s a safe space for self-expression where users can indirectly explore difficult emotions and situations.”

The International Puppet Therapy and Pedagogy Conference will be held in Sibu, Malaysia, from 10 to 11 August. It will culminate in a larger gathering touching on the role of ‘Education and Culture in pupperty. The two-day conference is being organised by the Malaysian Puppetry Association.

The goal is to teach people how to use puppet therapy in their work with children, adults, and groups. The event will feature lectures, demonstrations, and puppet performances with four keynote speakers from Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and India.

For more information on Sibu visit BESarawak:

https://businesseventssarawak.com/sarawak-be-cities/conventions-exhibitions/sibu/.

About Business Events Sarawak

BESarawak is a non-profit organisation fully backed and funded by the Sarawak State Government. Its goal is to connect meeting planners with the right connections and resources to plan and organise meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions. As a specialist bidding services organisation, it provides comprehensive support and services.

For more information visit: https://businesseventssarawak.com/

(SOURCE: BESarawak)