Last two days to book bargain fares

BANGKOK, 25 June 2024: Just two days remain to unlock Thai Vietjet’s mid-year travel deals, with fares starting at THB550 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for domestic flights and from THB1,650 (inclusive of taxes and fees) on international routes.

The booking window closes at midnight on 26 June, while the travel period runs from 16 July 2024 to 28 February 2025 (excluding public holidays) at www.vietjetair.com.

The special promotional tickets apply to Vietjet Thailand’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai. The THB1,650 fare applies to Vietjet Thailand’s international network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, China, Fukuoka, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Taipei, and Chiang Mai to Osaka.

The promotional fares are also available on all other distribution channels, such as www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab. Payment can be made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit/credit cards.

Currently, Vietjet Thailand operates flights on 11 domestic routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights including from Phuket to Chiang Mai.