Suites bend it like Beckham

MACAU, 20 September 2021: We have to admit we hadn’t associated football star David Beckham with hotel suite designs but the suites at the newly-opened The Londoner Hotel in Macau have his trademark signature and scored the winning goal to be named ‘Best Hotel Suite in Asia Pacific’ at the recent International Hotel & Property Awards 2021.

Occupying the top two floors of The Londoner Hotel, the 14 “Suites by David Beckham” were launched earlier in 2021 in collaboration with the Sands Resorts Macau global ambassador, David Beckham, and leading London interior design firm David Collins Studio.





Beckham shares his authentic design aesthetic and invites guests to enjoy a luxurious stay with a range of exclusive experiences.

Sands China’s president Wilfred Wong said: “We are very grateful to have been recognised with this prestigious design award. We were fortunate to have the benefit of David’s impeccable style and taste in designing the suites. Guests will be able to literally step into his luxurious lifestyle, immersing themselves in the celebrity experience.”

Beckham added: “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to create the suites with luxury and comfort as a priority as well as to collaborate with such incredible teams. It has been a great project to work on… I can’t wait to be able to visit and see them for myself.”

The 113 to 298 sqm suites reflect the best of the British star’s discerning style and feature all the home comforts he enjoys when travelling. Divided into two distinct schemes of navy blue and British racing green, Beckham’s favourite colours, they contain subtle references to his renowned sporting career, personal style and interests – football, photography, tailoring and male grooming.

The largest of the suites boasts a small whisky and karaoke bar, inspired by Beckham’s interest in whisky and cut crystal glasses, and incorporates features of some of David Collins Studio’s most renowned London hospitality projects, including The Connaught Bar and Claridge’s Bar.

The International Hotel & Property Awards are held to identify and highlight global design excellence. Hosted by design et al, the leading UK interior design magazine, voting is open to industry professionals as well as design et al readers, clients and customers.