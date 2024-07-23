Vietnam arrivals recover in half-year results

HANOI, 24 July 2024: Vietnam’s e-visa, valid for 90 days, for 80 nationalities, is helping to push up tourist arrivals for the first six months of 2024. Tourist visits passed the 8 million mark for the first time since the pandemic.

The 90-day e-visa was extended from 30 to 90 days in August 2023, and the experience was upgraded by approving multiple entries during the visa’s validity.

Vietnam’s Government Statistics Office reported last week that international visits for the first six months of 2024 reached 8.832.271 arrivals, up 58,4% over the same period in 2023. June arrival totalled 1,249,237, representing an increase of 28.1% over the same month of 2023.

GSO data confirms the top five source markets for the first half of 2024 are:

Republic of Korea, 2,81,679 arrivals, up 42.4%;

China, 1,891,096 arrivals, up 239.4%;

Taiwan, 630,428 arrivals, up 95.5%;

USA, 415,100 arrivals, up 11.1%;

Japan, 335,638 arrivals, up 39.2%.