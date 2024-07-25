BANGKOK, 26 July 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, proudly announces the grand opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives on 1 November 2024.

The latest addition to Centara’s family-focused Mirage properties, this stunning new underwater world-themed paradise invites guests to experience its unique blend of fun and adventure with the exclusive “Me & Centara” introductory offer, where children stay, play, and dine for free. Guests enjoy up to 25% off the best available room rates and various exciting introductory perks.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives boasts an array of family-centric activities and facilities designed to entertain guests of all ages. Families will delight in the expansive outdoor water complex, which includes a refreshing outdoor swimming pool, kids’ pool, meandering lazy river, and water playground. Little ones have their own Kids’ Club and Game Room, while parents have access to the fully equipped fitness centre and rejuvenating SPA Cenvaree.

The resort also serves diverse dining options, including international all-day dining at The Sailhouse, fresh seafood and Italian at Acqua, modern Thai cuisine at Suan Bua, and Mediterranean mezzes designed for sharing at the overwater Mirage Beach Bar. Refreshing drinks are available poolside at Dolphin Bar, while Scoops ice cream parlour has the perfect sweet treats to end the day.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers 145 spacious beach and overwater villas, each with modern amenities, a dining table, plush beds, and a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool for the ultimate relaxation. Families will appreciate the convenience of bunk beds in all Family room types, while private terraces, connecting rooms and wheelchair-accessible options are also available.

To celebrate its grand opening, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is offering guests up to 25% off the best available room rates, plus complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under. CentaraThe1 members will also enjoy an additional 15% discount. This exclusive ‘Me & Centara’ offer runs until 15 December 2024 for stays between 1 November 2024 to 31 October 2025.

To take advantage of these special benefits and explore this exciting new resort, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/meandcentara.