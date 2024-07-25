Vietjet and Airbus ink A330 contract

HO CHI MINH CITY, 26 July 2024: Vietjet and Airbus signed a contract earlier this week to purchase 20 new-generation widebody A330neo (A330-900) aircraft, valued at USD7.4 billion, during the Farnborough International Airshow 2024.

Vietjet Chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Airbus CEO of the Commercial Aircraft Business Christian Scherer witnessed the contract signing ceremony.

Vietjet Chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (right centre) and Airbus CEO of the Commercial Aircraft Business Christian Scherer (left centre).

This represents one of the largest deals at this year’s airshow. The newly ordered aircraft will be deployed for Vietjet’s growing long-haul services and on routes with high regional demand. They are slated to replace Vietjet’s current fleet of A330-300 and support the airline’s strategic plan to expand its intercontinental flight network.

Vietjet’s Chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao remarked at the signing ceremony: “The new A330neo aircraft strategically enhances Vietjet’s fleet development, boosting the airline’s operational capacity to support its global expansion. Introducing advanced, fuel-efficient A330neo aircraft into Vietjet’s fleet is part of our sustainable development strategy and ESG goals, aiming for Net-Zero emissions by 2050. Passengers will soon enjoy safer, more comfortable, and modern long-haul flights. Airbus planes have enabled Vietjet to bring cost-effective flying opportunities to over 200 million passengers, including many first-time flyers, connecting peoples, nations, and continents, promoting economic development and cultural exchange.”

“We are pleased to finalise this milestone order with one of Asia’s fastest-growing carriers,” said Airbus Commercial Aircraft Executive Vice President Sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry.

“This is another vote of confidence in the latest generation Airbus widebody product line. It demonstrates the tremendous A330neo versatility for all business models and networks, from domestic and regional to long-haul routes. The award-winning Airspace cabin also enables airlines to provide the best flight experience for passengers, fully adaptable to each business model. This will be the perfect platform for Vietjet Air to fly more people, farther and at lower cost, while also reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.”

The A330neo features an award-winning Airspace cabin, setting new standards in comfort, space, and design and providing passengers with a unique flying experience. This includes a new lighting system, bigger overhead bins, and access to the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 can fly 7,200 nm /13,300 km nonstop.