Cebu takes no chances after HK ban

MANILA, 20 September 2021: Cebu Pacific introduced antigen test checks for passengers checking in for flights to Hong Kong after the airline gained permission from Hong Kong authorities to resume flights on 17 September.

Hong Kong banned all Cebu Pacific Air flights from 3 to 16 September after four disembarking passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

The strict testing regime for boarding passengers using antigen testing kits will continue for all flights bound for Hong Kong until 30 September.

The airline said the antigen tests are in addition to the strict requirement issued by Hong Kong authorities that requires all passengers to obtain a PCR negative test certificate no more than 72 hours before the flight’s scheduled departure.

Passengers who fail the antigen test will not be allowed to check in for the flight. The airline will cover the cost of the antigen test until 30 September.

Passengers can take the antigen test at the Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory on the second floor of Manila’s airport NAIA Terminal 3 pre-departure area, four hours before their flight schedule to reduce queues. Results take 30 minutes to process.

If they fail the test, they can rebook a flight at no additional cost, or they can also store the value for future travel for two years. Cash refunds take up to two months to process.

(Source: PNA)