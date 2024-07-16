BANGKOK, 17 July 2024: BWH Hotels’ “Mid-Season Savvy Sale” is back with discounts at stylish city hotels and beach resorts in dream destinations across Asia.

With the group’s 7-day sale, travellers can enjoy up to 30% off when booking a stay with BWH Hotels from Wednesday, 17 July to Tuesday, 23 July 2024. This tempting offer is available to Best Western Rewards members who complete their stay before 30 October 2024.

Book an escape with BWH Hotels’ Mid-Season Savvy Sale on stays at popular destinations from Bangkok to Cebu, Philippines, Phu Quoc in Vietnam to Phuket in southern Thailand, and Nagoya in Japan. BHW helps travellers create an ultimate Asian adventure.

Terms & conditions

• Receive up to 15% off the hotel’s Best Rate, and BWR members enjoy an additional 15% discount for a total discount of up to 30%.

• Bookings must be made between 17 July and 23 July 2024 (GMT +0700).

• Stays must be taken between 17 July and 30 October 2024.

• Limited room allocations and blackout dates may apply.

• This promotion cannot be combined with any other offers, packages, or discounts.

• Other terms & conditions may apply per the property or BWR programme.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, please visit bestwesternasia.com.