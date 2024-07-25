Travellers tap Fly Borneo Specials

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 July 2024: Malaysian domestic travel fans can take advantage of the latest Tourism Malaysia package, “Fly Borneo Specials Vol. 2 — More Adventure Awaits You!” which promotes interstate travel to Sabah, Sarawak, and Sabah’s Labuan islands via airline partners Firefly and MASwings.

Tourism Malaysia created the bargain travel packages in collaboration with Malaysia Aviation Group and Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Berhad (Bank Rakyat) to spur domestic travel to Borneo island destinations.

The “Fly Borneo Specials Vol. 2” brochure features 113 thematic packages curated by 61 tour operators from Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan. Package content varies to cater to travellers interested in natural landscapes, diverse flora and fauna, adventure activities, rich cultural experiences, and gastronomy.

All packages include airfares and ground tours at competitive prices. To make Borneo travel even more accessible, Malaysia Aviation Group offers a 40% discount on fares through Firefly and MASwings. Additionally, Bank Rakyat provides a 0% interest payment scheme for package purchases using its credit card and terminal, allowing travellers to enjoy their seamless dream Borneo vacations.

(SOURCE: Tourism Malaysia)