Searches make Samui a rising star

SINGAPORE, 19 July 2024: Digital travel platform Agoda reports an increase in searches for Thailand’s Samui Island during June 2024, with international searches rising by 26% and domestic searches up by 8% compared to last year.

The growing number of accommodation searches coincides with the buzz surrounding the third season of the popular TV show The White Lotus, which will feature the island.

Agoda’s data shows that the five top source markets driving searches are Israel, India, Germany, South Korea, and Malaysia, with Singapore, Japan, the UK, France, and the USA completing the top 10.

Samui Island attracts more non-Asian accommodation searches than are registered for Thailand, with five out of the top 10 markets being non-Asian. In contrast, the US is the only non-Asian source market appearing in the top 10 Thailand searches.

Agoda Senior Vice President Supply Andrew Smith shared: “Samui Island’s growing appeal is evident from the increased search activity on our platform. The island’s distinctive charm, combined with the buzz around The White Lotus, draws more international and domestic travellers.”

Samui’s popularity is expected to gain a further boost thanks to the popular HBO TV show The White Lotus. The show, which was filmed on the island earlier this year, is expected to be released in 2025. The cast includes stars like Patrick Schwarzenegger and Thailand’s BLACKPINK’s megastar LaLisa Manobal.

(SOURCE: Agoda)