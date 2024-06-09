AirAsia Free Seats campaign returns

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 June 2024: AirAsia’s Free* Seats campaign returns with 10 million promotional seats as part of the airline’s efforts to support tourism and reignite economies across Southeast Asia.

The fare deals apply to flights to domestic and international destinations, enabling travellers to explore Danang, Pattaya, Medan, Guwahati, Siem Reap, and more for free, effectively driving tourists to these areas. This is on top of domestic destinations in Malaysia like Kuching, Penang, Langkawi, and Alor Setar, where holidaymakers and travellers can head to exciting places and savour local delicacies while supporting the tourism industry and local economies.

For those who wish to fly beyond ASEAN and explore medium-haul destinations, AirAsia’s Big Sale is offering special fares on AirAsia X to experience Taipei, Xi’an, Perth, Almaty, Tokyo, Seoul, and more. Low fares start from as low as MYR279** all-in one-way.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll said: “The AirAsia Free* Seats campaign aims to fulfil our promise of delivering the best value for our guests while enhancing travel connectivity across the region with our extensive network. This initiative is a powerful driver of regional economic growth and contributes towards revitalising tourism sectors as countries catch up on post-pandemic growth opportunities.

“This year, ASEAN tourism is expected to see a significant rebound, with Malaysia targeting 27.3 million foreign tourists and ASEAN anticipating over 100 million tourist arrivals. By facilitating affordable travel, we help local businesses – from hotels and restaurants to tour operators and retail shops – thrive amid recovering global travel demands. As we enter the second half of the year, we look forward to generating a positive economic ripple effect across various sectors through this campaign, contributing to the overall growth and resilience of the regional tourism industry.”​

The AirAsia Free* Seats campaign is available until 16 June 2024 only on airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp) for travel from 2 September 2024 until 8 October 2025.

*The Free Seat is only applicable for the base fare, excluding airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. All-in fare starts from MYR29 one-way (Domestic) and MYR60 one-way (International).

**All-in one-way fares start from MYR279 and are inclusive of airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.