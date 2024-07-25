SIBU, Sarawak, 26 July 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) reached a significant milestone by planting 2,000 seedlings of five tree species at Bukit Lima Nature Reserve.

It was part of the broader ecoGreen Planet initiative, launched in June 2022 during the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) and Borneo Jazz Festival. The initiative highlighted Sarawak’s dedication to environmental awareness and sustainability, which aligns with Malaysia’s national reforestation goals through a holistic approach to responsible tourism.

The planting initiative fulfils a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to plant 10,000 trees by 2027. This commitment supports STB’s mission of advocating sustainability and responsible tourism and contributes to festival carbon-offsetting efforts. ecoGreen Planet’s dedication to integrating sustainability into cultural events like RWMF enhances the region’s environmental footprint.

Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor commented: “Our goal is not just to offset carbon emissions but to create a lasting impact on our environment, ensuring a greener future for generations to come.”

She added: “This tree-planting activity is part of the 5-year greening programme through ecoGreen Planet, which supports Sarawak’s aspiration to plant 35 million trees, an effort that began on 27 May last year.”

During the 2024 RWMF, STB introduced the Green Ruai, a space powered entirely by solar energy, showcasing green technologies and sustainable farming practices. This initiative highlighted STB’s leadership in eco-friendly event management and its comprehensive approach to responsible tourism.

“By integrating sustainable practices into our festivals, we are setting a benchmark for responsible tourism in the region,” added Sharzede.

Supported by sponsorships and ticket sales proceeds, ecoGreen Planet played a pivotal role in Sarawak’s reforestation efforts, promoting biodiversity conservation and ecological balance. This initiative educated attendees on sustainable practices and highlighted Sarawak’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

The success of these initiatives illustrated the power of collective action in driving environmental resilience and sustainability thanks to festival-goers whose contributions and support made these reforestation efforts possible. Their participation and dedication were vital to achieving sustainability goals and preserving Sarawak’s natural heritage.

For further information on Sarawak’s greening initiatives, STB invites the public to visit the newly revamped website and pledge to support them at https://sarawakresponsibletourism.com.