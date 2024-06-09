40% off Holland America cruises

SINGAPORE, 10 June 2024: Travellers looking to plan a summer getaway or book a future vacation next year can take advantage of Holland America Line’s “Summer Savings Event.”

Launch last week, the special promotion features up to 40% off cruise-only fares, free third and fourth guests when travelling in the same stateroom, onboard credits of up to USD100 per stateroom and 50% reduced deposits.

The Summer Savings Event is available on select departures from June 2024 through May 2025. It features cruises and combined back-to-back Collectors’ Voyages ranging from four to 58 days to various Holland America Line’s global destinations.

Sailings include Alaska cruises and Cruisetours, Europe, Canada/New England, the Caribbean, Mexico, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, the Pacific Coast, South America, Hawaii and Panama Canal. Bookings must be made by 28 June 2024.

Sample departures

7-day Alaska Explorer on Westerdam, 25 August 2024.

14-day Northern Isles on Rotterdam, 31 August, 2024.

53-Day Majestic Japan on Westerdam, 1 September, 2024.

7-day Canada and New England Discovery on Zuiderdam, 7 September. 2024.

14-day Eastern/Western Caribbean on Nieuw Amsterdam, 10 November 2024.

10-Day Greek Antiquities: Istanbul Overnight on Oosterdam, 10 October 2024.