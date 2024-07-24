JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, 25 July 2024: Emirates has opened its first-ever lounge in the region at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The airline’s newest dedicated lounge will accommodate customers flying on its triple daily A380 services.

The AED20 million (USD5.4 million) investment, 900-sqm lounge located in the airport’s newest Terminal 1, will cater to the airline’s first and business class passengers, as well as Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members. It can accommodate over 190 guests at any one time in a variety of seating options.

The investment reflects the airline’s commitment to progressively growing its presence in Saudi Arabia, supporting the aviation goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and its ongoing dedication to ensuring a thoughtful and welcoming Emirates experience for customers flying from one of Emirates’ most important markets globally. Emirates is also celebrating a milestone in its operations in Saudi Arabia this year, marking 35 years of service to Jeddah.

The official opening of the lounge was attended by His Excellency Nasser Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Consul General of UAE in Jeddah, His Excellency Engr. Raed bin Ibrahim Al-Mudaiheem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO), Mohammed Mattar, Divisional Senior Vice President Airport Services at Emirates, Eng Mazen Johar, CEO of JEDCO, Sami Aqil Abdulla, Senior Vice President Airport Services for Outstations and Business Support, Jabr Al-Azeeby, Vice President Commercial Operations for Emirates in Saudi Arabia, and Amer Al Arai, Airport Services Manager for Emirates at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Mohammed Mattar commented: “Jeddah was our first gateway into the Kingdom 35 years ago, so it’s fitting that the King Abdulaziz International Airport, a world-class facility, is the first airport in the region outside of Dubai to feature an Emirates dedicated lounge. The lounge, comfortably situated at the centre of Terminal 1, is beautifully designed to deliver an industry-leading experience and Emirates’ signature hospitality for our customers from the moment they step inside. We thank the airport authorities for their support in helping us open our doors to officially welcome customers and provide them with a memorable travel experience on the ground.”

Eng Mazen Johar said: “The launch of Emirates lounge at King Abdulaziz International Airport reflects the 35-year-long strategic relationship of providing multiple travel options to passengers through the airline’s three daily flights. The lounge is a significant addition to the airport’s services. It supports the comprehensive development efforts at the airport, aimed at providing an enjoyable and seamless travel experience for passengers from all over the world.”

The new lounge features a refreshed and sophisticated design anchored in contemporary elements with regional design influences. The welcoming space offers a variety of seating configurations, including dining, lounging, and quiet spaces for relaxation. Inside the lounge, customers can look forward to a wide range of dining options, luxurious shower facilities, a prayer room, and other amenities.

The buffet offers a wide variety of Middle Eastern, local, and international delicacies, including Lamb Kabsa, Spinach and Ricotta Tortellini, Moroccan Lemon Chicken, Prawn Machbous, Saint Sebastian Cheesecake, and Tiramisu cake.

The lounge is located on the third floor of King Abdulaziz International Airport’s Terminal 1 Departure area and is just a 10-minute walk from the terminal’s entrance and a three to five-minute walk to the boarding gates, A28B and A38B, where Emirates’ three daily flights are situated during the day.

In addition to the new lounge at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the airline currently operates seven lounges across the three concourses at DXB and 32 others around the Emirates network.

Emirates has been facilitating tourism and trade in the Kingdom since 1989 and currently serves four gateways – Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam – with more than 70 weekly flights, including triple daily flights to Jeddah with its flagship Airbus A380s. Since it began operations, Emirates has transported close to 30.7 million passengers to and from the Kingdom on more than 112,000 flights, connecting travellers to destinations across the airline’s extensive global network, including popular cities and regions like Dubai, London, Istanbul, Paris, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, the United States, and Indian Ocean islands like the Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

